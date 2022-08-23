Brooklyn’s win total surged with Kevin Durant staying and became even more difficult to predict

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

It’s August 23 and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the 49ers roster. There haven’t been many rumors of interested teams, aside from the Browns reportedly considering him before quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s 11-game suspension was finalized. But since then, Cleveland has reportedly been content to stick with Garoppolo’s former Patriots teammate Jacoby Brissett. So Garoppolo continues [more]