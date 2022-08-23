Brooklyn’s win total surged with Kevin Durant staying and became even more difficult to predict

GlobeNewswire
MONROE, Mich., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in residential furniture, today reported record-setting first-quarter results for the quarter ended July 30, 2022. Fiscal 2023 first-quarter highlights versus prior year: Consolidated sales increased 15% to $604 million, a first-quarter record- Operating profit and operating margin were also all-time first-quarter recordsRetail segment sales increased 30% to $236 million, an all-time quarterly rec