49ers roster moves: WR Ray-Ray McCloud to IR, WR promoted from practice squad

The 49ers on Saturday announced a handful of a roster moves that included placing wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud on IR. In a corresponding move, San Francisco promoted veteran WR Chris Conley from the practice squad to the active roster.

McCloud has been dealing with a rib injury that kept him out of the 49ers’ Week 13 win over the Eagles. He was limited in Wednesday’s practice, but then a non-participant Thursday and Friday. McCloud will now miss a minimum of four games.

Conley was elevated from the practice squad for last week’s contest, but now he’ll be on the 53-man roster likely until McCloud is able to return. In three games this season Conley has played nine special teams snaps and 19 offensive snaps.

The 49ers also elevated a pair of players from the practice squad, including safety Erik Harris and running back Jeremy McNichols. Harris was a special teams contributor last week in his first game with the 49ers. He also provides depth at safety. McNichols is up since RB Elijah Mitchell is doubtful. The 49ers most likely went with McNichols instead of RB Ty Davis-Price because the former is a better special teams player.

