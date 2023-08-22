49ers roster moves: WR Dazz Newsome released, WR Anthony Miller signed

The 49ers on Tuesday officially announced the addition of wide receiver Anthony Miller.

To make room for Miller on the roster San Francisco waived wide receiver Dazz Newsome. Newsome will become an unrestricted free agent if he clears waivers.

Miller was a second-round pick of the Chicago Bears in the 2018 draft. He enjoyed mild success in three years with the Bears, posting 134 catches for 1,564 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He last played in 2021 when he spent two games with Houston and one with Pittsburgh.

For his career Miller has 140 receptions, 1,589 yards and 12 TDs.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire