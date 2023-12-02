49ers roster moves: WR and S added from practice squad before Eagles game

The 49ers on Saturday announced a pair of roster moves ahead of Sunday’s showdown with the Eagles in Philadelphia. Wide receiver Chris Conley and safety Erik Harris were elevated from the practice squad.

Conley’s elevation is a sign that Ray-Ray McCloud’s rib injury isn’t trending the right direction. He’s listed as questionable after only getting a limited practice in Friday.

Harris joined the 49ers’ practice squad ahead of Week 13 and will make his debut Sunday. He’ll provide depth at safety after the injuries to George Odum and Talanoa Hufanga. Harris also figures to contribute heavily on special teams with Odum out.

That San Francisco didn’t elevate one of their three practice squad. defensive lineman is a good sign for Arik Armstead who is questionable with a foot injury. He also missed Wednesday and Thursday before suiting up Friday for a limited session.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire