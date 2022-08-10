49ers roster moves: Veteran CB signed, undrafted DB waived

The 49ers on Wednesday announced a pair of roster moves. They added veteran cornerback Ken Crawley, and in a corresponding move waived/injured undrafted safety Leon O’Neal.

Crawley will give the 49ers some much-needed depth in their secondary with CBs Emmanuel Moseley and Charvarius Ward both dealing with injuries.

The Saints originally signed Crawley as an undrafted free agent after the 2016 draft. He debuted for the club that year when he played in 15 games with five starts. Crawley started all 13 games he played in 2017, then started five of his 10 games the following year. There was a brief stint in Miami in 2019 after the Saints waived him, then he wound up back with the Saints for 2020 and 2021.

In his career Crawley has played in 55 games with 25 starts. He has two interceptions and 32 pass breakups.

O’Neal signed with the 49ers after this year’s draft. The Texas A&M product had a pre-draft visit with San Francisco, but a crowded safety room was going to make it hard for him to nose his way into a role. An injury designation means he’ll revert to the 49ers’ Injured Reserve if he isn’t claimed off waivers.

