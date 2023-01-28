49ers roster moves: Tevin Coleman, Janoris Jenkins elevated from practice squad

The 49ers on Saturday added some depth at two positions where they’re dealing with injuries. Running back Tevin Coleman and cornerback Janoris Jenkins were both elevated from the practice squad, giving San Francisco veteran depth with RB Elijah Mitchell and CB Ambry Thomas both listed as questionable.

Coleman and Jenkins have both seen action for the 49ers this season.

Coleman had a three-touchdown game in Week 5 at Carolina, but since then has mostly been relegated to reserve work when he’s up on the active roster. He was elevated from the practice squad for the wild card round, but listed as a healthy inactive.

Jenkins has seen action more recently with a handful of snaps in Week 15 when Charvarius Ward got hurt, and again in the season finale when the 49ers pulled starters in a blowout win vs. the Cardinals. He also saw time late in the 49ers’ wild card victory over the Seahawks. His work beyond that has come on special teams.

