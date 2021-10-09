49ers roster moves: TE George Kittle to IR, WR Travis Benjamin moved up

The 49ers on Saturday announced a handful of roster moves as they navigate some injury issues.

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco originally reported tight end George Kittle would go on injured reserve with a calf injury. The 49ers made that move official along with a few other tweaks ahead of their Week 5 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Here’s a rundown on all the moves:

TE George Kittle: Placed on IR

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Kittle has dealt with a calf injury since Week 4 when he nearly missed the 49ers’ game against the Seahawks. He was listed as ‘doubtful’ for Week 5, and now he’s on IR where he’ll have to miss at least three games before returning. The 49ers in those three games will face the Cardinals, Colts and Bears. Kittle would be eligible to return in Week 9 for the 49ers’ home contest against Arizona.

WR Travis Benjamin: Activated from practice squad

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Benjamin had a shot to make the 49ers’ active roster because of his ability to return kicks, which may be his primary role for San Francisco after a rough outing for running back Trenton Cannon in Week 4. The eight-year veteran hasn’t played since the 2019 season. His activation will keep him on the active roster beyond Week 5 unless the 49ers release him.

QB Nate Sudfeld: Elevated off practice squad

(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Sudfeld will be on the roster and active for the first time this season with Jimmy Garoppolo ruled out. He’ll be the backup for rookie QB Trey Lance. Sudfeld has completed 25 of his 37 professional passes for 188 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He’ll revert back to the practice squad after Sunday’s game.

TE Tanner Hudson: Elevated from practice squad

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Hudson spent the last two seasons in Tampa Bay and joined the 49ers practice squad in early September after the Buccaneers let him go. He has five catches for 67 yards in 20 games since joining the NFL in 2019 as an undrafted free agent. He’s on track to revert back to the practice squad after Sunday’s game, but he could be a fixture on the roster while Kittle is out.

