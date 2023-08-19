49ers roster moves: DE Taco Charlton to IR, RB Khalan Laborn released

The 49ers on Saturday announced a handful of roster moves before their preseason matchup against the Broncos.

San Francisco added defensive linemen La’Darius Hamilton and Tomasi Laulile. In two corresponding moves they placed defensive end Taco Charlton on Injured Reserve and released undrafted running back Khalan Laborn.

Hamilton has played in nine games during his NFL career, all with the Packers across the 2021 and 2022 campaigns. He has four tackles in those nine contests.

Laulile spent part of last training camp with the 49ers. He was undrafted out of BYU in 2018 and has yet to play in a regular season NFL game. He most recently played in the XFL with the Arlington Renegades.

Charlton’s chance to make the 49ers roster ended with his placement on IR. He could reach an injury settlement and be granted his release if his injury is not season ending.

Laborn signed with the 49ers after this year’s draft. His chances to make the club were slim once Tyrion Davis-Price made a significant leap over the offseason.

