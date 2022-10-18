49ers roster moves: Several tweaks to practice squad with injury uncertainty

The 49ers on Tuesday announced a handful of changes to their practice squad ahead of a Week 7 matchup with the Chiefs where some injury issues leave their depth in doubt.

San Francisco re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert and cornerback Ka’dar Hollman to their practice squad. To make room they released kicker Sam Sloman and linebacker Buddy Johnson.

Benkert was released by the club the Wednesday leading up to Week 6. He’ll work in as the third QB. The Hollman addition could signal a worry about Charvarius Ward’s availability against the Chiefs as he deals with a groin injury he suffered in Atlanta.

Hollman had a decent preseason with San Francisco and looked like he might have an outside shot to make the roster. He wound up being released, but he’s now back with the club with a chance to be elevated for Week 7 depending on Ward’s health and how he looks in practice.

The 49ers begin their Week 7 preparations Wednesday.

List

Brandon Aiyuk shines amid more injuries: The Good and Bad from 49ers' Week 6 loss

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire