49ers roster moves: RB Tevin Coleman returns, Trey Lance to IR

The 49ers on Wednesday announced a handful of roster moves that included placing quarterback Trey Lance on IR, and signing running back Tevin Coleman to their practice squad.

Lance’s season is over after he fractured his fibula and damaged ligaments in his ankle in Saturday’s win over the Seahawks. He had successful surgery to repair his injury, with a timeline that should have him back in action for next season.

Coleman will fill the practice squad spot which was vacated by RB Marlon Mack following his promotion to the active roster. The 49ers made that move official Wednesday. Coleman spent two seasons with San Francisco in 2019 and 2020, and played an integral part in their run to the Super Bowl. In 22 games he rushed 165 times for 597 yards and six touchdowns. His signature moment with San Francisco came in the divisional playoffs vs. the Vikings in 2019 when he posted 105 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 27-10 49ers victory.

Along with Coleman, the 49ers officially signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to the practice squad. He’ll be the third QB for San Francisco now that Lance is out. Jimmy Garoppolo will start with rookie Brock Purdy operating as the backup. Barring injury Benkert won’t be active on game days.

In a corresponding move, the 49ers released recently-signed cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. from their practice squad.

