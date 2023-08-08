49ers roster moves: RB Jeremy McNichols signs 1-year deal

The 49ers on Tuesday signed running back Jeremy McNichols to a one-year deal. In a corresponding move to clear a roster spot, they waived undrafted rookie RB Ronald Awatt.

McNichols was one of four RBs to work out for the 49ers on Monday. He spent two games with the 49ers in 2017 during his rookie season, although all 26 of his snaps in San Francisco came on special teams.

With their first preseason game coming up, the 49ers will likely rest their starting RB Christian McCaffrey. They’ll likely aim to limit the workloads for RBs Tyrion Davis-Price and Jordan Mason as well, leaving the door open for playing time in the backfield.

Undrafted rookie Khalan Laborn, and now McNichols figure to shoulder most of that extra workload in the preseason opener.

In 34 career games with the 49ers, Colts, Jaguars and Titans, McNichols has 364 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on 90 carries. He also has 40 receptions for 295 yards and one TD through the air.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire