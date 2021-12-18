49ers roster moves: RB, DB added off practice squad ahead of game vs. Falcons

The 49ers on Saturday announced a pair of roster moves to add some depth to their banged up secondary and backfield.

Running back Brian Hill and safety Jarrod Wilson were both elevated from the practice squad ahead of San Francisco’s Week 15 showdown with the Falcons.

With running back Elijah Mitchell still sidelined by a knee injury, Hill gives the club some necessary depth since Jeff Wilson Jr. and JaMycal Hasty are the only other healthy running backs on the roster. Hill was up last week as well, but only contributed on special teams.

Strong safety Jaquiski Tartt is questionable with a glute injury, and cornerback Ambry Thomas is questionable as he goes through concussion protocol. Wilson was also up last week and played only on special teams. That would likely be his role Sunday even if Tartt can’t play. Rookie Talanoa Hufanga would start in the event of Tartt’s absence.

List