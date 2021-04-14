49ers roster moves: Potential starting RG signs, undrafted TE released

The San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday made a pair of roster moves. The club announced exclusive rights free agent offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill signed a one-year tender, and former undrafted tight end Chase Harrell was released.

Brunskill’s return isn’t a surprise, but it’s a pretty significant addition for the 49ers since he figures to be the team’s starting right guard to begin training camp. That could change depending on how the draft shakes out, but he’ll at worst be in the mix. Brunskill started all 16 games for San Francisco last season, alternating between center and right guard depending on the injury situation. He’s also played tackle during his two years with the 49ers.

Harrell was an undrafted free agent signing by San Francisco after last year’s draft. He spent most of last year on the practice squad after playing his college football at the University of Kansas and the University of Arkansas. Harrell was a long shot to make the roster, but his release doesn’t entirely rule out a return if the 49ers need TE depth during the offseason.

