49ers roster moves: OL Daniel Brunskill returning, DE Ronald Blair released

The San Francisco 49ers on Friday announced a pair of roster moves that saw one player return and another get an early head start on free agency.

Exclusive rights free agent OL Daniel Brunskill was tendered a one-year contract, while unrestricted-free-agent-to-be DE Ronald Blair was released.

Brunskill will get a chance to compete for the starting right guard spot again, but he may find himself in the mix at center depending on how the team’s offseason shakes out. The former tackle saw action in 14 games with seven starts as a rookie, filling in at right tackle for Mike McGlinchey, left tackle for Joe Staley and at right guard for Mike Person. He played well in both roles, but ultimately earned the starting right guard job for the 2020 season.

Injuries on the offensive line eventually forced Brunskill to slide to center where he had less success than he had as a guard. Still, he started all 16 games and forced his way into the conversation as a long-term option in San Francisco’s offensive front. If he contributes again this year he could see a longer-term contract next offseason.

Blair didn’t play at all in 2020 after suffering a torn ACL in Week 10 of the 2019 campaign. It looked like he might return last season, but a setback and a problem with his surgically repaired knee wound up sidelining him for the entire year.

He was due to hit unrestricted free agency when the new league year opens March 17, but now he gets a head start on choosing his next team by getting released before free agency begins. Blair would not have been allowed to negotiate with other clubs until March 15 at 1:00pm Pacific Time had San Francisco not released him.

Blair, a fifth-round pick in the 2016 draft, racked up 13.5 sacks in 47 games for the 49ers. He also posted 88 tackles, including 22 for a loss.