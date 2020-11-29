49ers roster moves: LT Trent Williams 1 of 2 taken off COVID-19 list

The 49ers will have left tackle Trent Williams available for their Week 12 matchup against the Rams. San Francisco on Saturday announced Williams and linebacker Joe Walker were taken off the COVID-19 list during a flurry of roster moves.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Friday indicated Williams had an outside shot at returning. He had a positive test during the Bye week and cleared COVID-19 protocol in time to play. Williams already missed one game this year, Week 9 vs. the Packers, because of a stint on the COVID-19 list.

Walker also went on during the Bye week, and he may be a valuable addition to a linebacking corps that was rocked by a non-COVID-19 illness. Dre Greenlaw and Azeez Al-Shaair are both questionable for Sunday. Walker has mostly been a special teams contributor for San Francisco since signing as a free agent this offseason.

The 49ers also flexed four players off the practice squad, including defensive lineman Darrion Daniels, defensive lineman Willie Henry Jr., offensive lineman Tony Bergstrom and defensive lineman Alex Barrett. The former trio are COVID-19 replacements, while Barrett is a standard flex addition.

Four players remain on the COVID-19 list for the 49ers including DL DJ Jones, DE Jordan Willis, WR Brandon Aiyuk and TE Daniel Helm.