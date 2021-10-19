49ers roster moves: LB Mychal Kendricks signs, RB JaMycal Hasty returns

The 49ers opened the Monday after their bye week with a series of moves on their active roster and their practice squad as they tune up for a 12-game stretch to close the year.

Monday’s spate of maneuvers is likely the first of several such flurries as San Francisco starts getting healthier and returning players from injured reserve. Players on IR don’t consume a roster spot, so activating them requires a corresponding move to clear space.

Here’s what happened with Monday’s announcement:

Signed: LB Mychal Kendricks

The 49ers added Kendricks during the preseason, but a toe injury on his first play of the second preseason game eventually led to his release. Kendricks is a nine-year NFL veteran with 104 games under his belt. He’ll provide some much-needed experience at linebacker where San Francisco’s only reserves are converted safeties Marcell Harris and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles. Kendricks in his career has 548 tackles, 19.0 sacks, four interceptions, 30 pass breakups and seven forced fumbles.

Practice window opened: RB JaMycal Hasty

Hasty suffered an ankle injury late in Week 2 against the Eagles. He went on IR shortly after and missed the requisite three games. The bye gave him an additional week off, and now his practice window is open which allows him to work with the team without counting against the roster. He could surely play in Week 7, but the team may want him to get a couple weeks of practice in before re-inserting him into the backfield. San Francisco doesn’t have a traditional third-down back without Hasty, so his return will be welcome in a running back group that’s struggled this year.

Signed to practice squad: RB Jacques Patrick

Patrick was released from the 49ers’ active roster in early October after signing from the Bengals’ practice squad. He made his NFL debut in Week 4 vs. Seattle when he carried twice for 12 yards. He also contributed on special teams in that game and in Week 5 at Arizona. With Elijah Mitchell healthy and Hasty on the road to returning from a high ankle sprain, Patrick gives the club more in-house depth.

Signed to practice squad: OL Jon Halapio

Halapio was a sixth-round pick of the Patriots in 2014, but he didn’t debut in the NFL until 2017 when he played in 10 games with six starts for the Giants. He played and started two games the following year, then started all 15 games he played in 2019. Halapio was released by New York after undergoing surgery on his Achilles, and spent part of 2020 on the Broncos’ practice squad. He has versatility to play multiple spots on the interior of the offensive line. He’ll replace Senio Kelemete, who was signed off San Francisco’s practice squad by the Chargers.

Released: S Jared Mayden

The 49ers signed Mayden as an undrafted rookie in 2020. He spent last year on their practice squad and resided there this year after putting together a nice camp and preseason.

