49ers roster moves: Jordan Matthews returns, 2 RBs released from practice squad

The 49ers on Tuesday made a series of moves on their practice squad to reflect some of the changing injury statuses on their active roster.

Running back Elijah Mitchell is expected to return for Week 5 and should be a full go at practice, giving the 49ers a healthier running back room than they had when they made a slew of RB additions to their practice squad.

They also added another tight end to the practice squad as George Kittle battles through a calf injury.

Here’s a quick rundown of the moves, which were first sent out by NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco:

Signed: TE Jordan Matthews

Matthews spent part of training camp and the preseason with the 49ers and was a member of their practice squad earlier in the year as he continues adjusting to his new position. He’ll be back on the practice squad now and may wind up offering a pass-catching threat at the position down the road if a roster spot comes open at tight end.

Terminated contract: RB Kerryon Johnson

Johnson signed to the 49ers after Mitchell injured his shoulder and Trey Sermon was in concussion protocol. He was on the active roster in Week 3 but didn’t see any playing time, then he reverted back to the practice squad. Mitchell’s return and Sermon’s emergence as a capable runner made it easier to let go of a veteran practice squad RB.

Terminated contract: RB Chris Thompson

The former Washington and Jacksonville running back was another veteran practice squad addition to insulate the 49ers from the problems generated by injuries in their backfield. He never made it off the practice squad and now will be a free agent once again.

Terminated contract: LB Curtis Bolton

Bolton joined the 49ers’ practice squad shortly after Dre Greenlaw went down with a groin injury. Mychal Kendricks visited the club after they let him go because of a toe injury he sustained on his first play of the preseason. Bolton’s release from the practice squad could be a sign that a reunion with Kendricks is in the works.

