49ers roster moves: Jason Verrett officially placed on IR

The 49ers on Saturday announced a handful of roster moves before their game against the Chargers.

They officially activated the four players on IR whose practice windows opened ahead of Week 10. They also placed cornerback Jason Verrett on IR and elevated defensive lineman TY McGill from the practice squad.

It was reported earlier Saturday that RB Elijah Mitchell, LB Azeez Al-Shaair, DE Jordan Willis and OL Colton McKivitz would be activated. They all were expected to return against the Chargers. The Saturday roster moves made that official.

Verrett tore his Achilles during Wednesday’s practice and was placed on IR after the season-ending injury. He was working his way back from a torn ACL in Week 1 of last season. His placement on IR opened a fourth roster spot for San Francisco to activate all four players off the injured list.

McGill has been up the last three weeks for the 49ers, though he didn’t play until Week 8 when he saw seven defensive snaps against the Rams. He’ll continue adding depth up front while Javon Kinlaw and Arik Armstead remain out.

