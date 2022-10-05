49ers roster moves: Jason Verrett, Jimmie Ward practice windows officially opened

The 49ers on Wednesday officially announced cornerback Jason Verrett and free safety Jimmie Ward had their practice windows opened. Wide receiver Willie Snead IV also returned to the club’s practice squad.

It’s not a surprise to see Verrett and Ward back since head coach Kyle Shanahan has intimated for the last couple weeks that they’d be back for Week 5 practices when they were eligible to return from injured lists.

Verrett was on the PUP list while coming back from a torn ACL he suffered in Week 1 last year. Ward had a hamstring injury from the preseason that wound up landing him on IR. Both players were required to miss four weeks before returning to the field.

The 49ers will have three weeks to either add Verrett and Ward to their roster or put them on season-ending IR.

Shanahan said the team would ease both players back into practice, and both had a chance to play in Week 5 against the Panthers depending on how the week of practice goes.

San Francisco also re-signed Snead to their practice squad after releasing him from their active roster Tuesday.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire