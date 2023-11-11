49ers roster moves: Jackson placed on IR ahead of clash vs. Jaguars originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

JACKSONVILLE — The 49ers on Saturday placed defensive end Drake Jackson on the injured reserve list with a knee injury that kept him out of practice on Friday.

Jackson will be ineligible to return to action for the 49ers for at least four games due to the injury.

Jackson, a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, opened the season with three sacks in the 49ers’ opening victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. But Jackson’s production dropped over the past seven games, as he produced only four tackles, no sacks and no quarterback hits.

Jackson’s status has been uncertain with the 49ers’ recent additions of defensive end Chase Young and Randy Gregory. The 49ers typically have four defensive ends active for games, and Jackson appears to be No. 5 on the depth chart.

The 49ers promoted cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles from the practice squad to the 53-man roster to take Jackson’s spot. Jean-Charles has played in three games this season, primarily on special teams.

Also, the 49ers elevated linebacker Curtis Robinson and wide receiver Willie Snead from the practice squad to be available to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Robinson is likely needed with Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles unlikely to play due to an ankle injury. Snead will play Sunday even as the 49ers will see the return of Deebo Samuel, who missed two games with a shoulder injury.

The 49ers did not activate defensive end Robert Beal or cornerbacks Darrell Luter or Samuel Womack off injury lists after their 21-day windows were opened this week. Each of those players is now officially out for Sunday’s game.

