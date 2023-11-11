49ers roster moves: DE Drake Jackson placed on IR

The 49ers on Saturday announced a handful of roster moves ahead of their Week 10 matchup against the Jaguars.

Not among the handful of changes was the activation of any players off of injured lists. Cornerbacks Darrell Luter and Samuel Womack, and defensive end Robert Beal all had their 21-day practice windows opened to start the week, but none of them were activated for Sunday.

Here are the roster moves San Francisco did make:

DE Drake Jackson to IR

Jackson started dealing with a knee injury after Week 8. He was limited in practice to start the week and then absent from Friday’s session before being ruled out on the team’s official Week 10 injury report. Now he’ll go on IR for at least four weeks, but he is eligible to return.

CB Shemar Jean-Charles promoted

Jean-Charles has been on the 49ers practice squad for most of the season and now gets a promotion to the active roster instead of a standard elevation where he reverts back to the practice squad after the game. He’s been up for three games this season and contributed on special teams in all three contests.

LB Curtis Robinson elevated

Robinson has been up from the practice squad twice this year. He was a special teams contributor both times. This is a standard elevation so he’ll revert to the practice squad after the game.

WR Willie Snead IV elevated

Snead is also up via standard elevation. In two games up this year he’s played 13 special teams snaps and eight offensive snaps. He has one catch for nine yards.

