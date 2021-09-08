49ers roster moves: Dontae Johnson is back

The Dontae Johnson era wasn’t over for long in San Francisco. After releasing the veteran cornerback Monday, the 49ers on Tuesday re-signed Johnson to their practice squad. To make room on the 17-player roster they released undrafted rookie linebacker Elijah Sullivan.

Johnson was released to make room for veteran cornerback Josh Norman on the 53-man roster. This is the third time he’s signed with San Francisco since the end of last season. He inked a deal during the offseason, was released at final cuts, signed to the active roster a couple days later when CB Davontae Harris went on Injured Reserve, released to make room for Norman, and now he’s back on the practice squad where he could wind up playing a role once he’s done dealing with a hip injury.

The 49ers’ cornerback depth isn’t particularly strong, and a veteran like Johnson who can play multiple spots and contribute on special teams could be valuable if San Francisco has any availability issues on their active roster.

Sullivan spent all offseason with the 49ers after going undrafted. he put together a decent showing in three preseason games and joined the practice squad shortly after he cleared waivers. His release leaves Rashad Smith as the only linebacker on the practice squad.

