49ers roster moves: DL T.Y. McGill signed, DE Kemoko Turay waived

The 49ers on Friday announced a pair of corresponding roster moves. They signed defensive lineman T.Y. McGill signing to the active roster, and waived defensive end Kemoko Turay.

McGill has become a contributor in the defensive line rotation while filling in for the injured Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw. In three games the eight-year veteran has two tackles and a quarterback hit. He played a season-high 21 snaps in Week 11 against the Cardinals.

Turay was waived and could wind up on the 49ers’ practice squad. He was there to start the year before joining the active roster. In three games he played 42 snaps and notched one tackle.

McGill and the 49ers will face the Saints on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

