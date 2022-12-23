49ers roster moves: DL Javon Kinlaw activated off IR

The 49ers on Friday announced a handful of roster moves before their Week 16 matchup against the Commanders.

Their quartet of moves was highlighted by the activation of defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw off IR. In a corresponding move they waived linebacker Curtis Robinson. For Saturday they elevated wide receiver Willie Snead IV and DL Michael Dwumfour from the practice squad.

Kinlaw has been out since Week 3 when he had an issue with the knee he had surgically repaired last season. The expectation was for him to play Saturday when the team opened his 21-day practice window Monday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Kinlaw had a good week of practice which led to his activation. This will be the 49ers’ first time having both of their starting defensive tackles since Week 2.

Robinson has mainly been a special teams contributor when he’s been active. He’s been a healthy scratch recently and was expendable in a deep 49ers’ LB corps.

Snead will be making his fourth appearance of the year for San Francisco and gives them WR depth with Deebo Samuel out. He can also play special teams, which has been his primary role during his time with the 49ers this season.

Dwumfour is making his debut after signing with San Francisco’s practice squad 10 days ago.

