49ers roster moves: DL Javon Kinlaw practice window opened

1
Kyle Madson
·1 min read

The 49ers on Tuesday announced a handful of roster moves that included opening the practice window for defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw. They also opened the practice window for rookie DL Kalia Davis and added cornerback Tre Swilling to their practice squad.

Kinlaw has been out since Week 4 because of an issue with the knee he had surgery on last season. A successful workout Monday prompted the club to open the 21-day practice window for the third-year defensive lineman. He’ll be eligible to play Saturday against the Commanders if the 49ers activate him.

Davis has been on the Non-Football Injury list since joining the team as a sixth-round pick in this year’s draft. He suffered an ACL tear last October while playing for Central Florida. The club will have 21 days to decide whether to activate the rookie DL or place him on season-ending IR.

Swilling went undrafted this year. He spent time with the Titans during the offseason as a UDFA and had a cup of coffee on the Saints’ practice squad. He was one of three DBs the 49ers worked out Monday.

Related

Jalen Hurts injury could make end of season more interesting for 49ers

 

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire

Recommended Stories

  • 49ers open 21-day practice window for Javon Kinlaw

    The league’s top defense is getting healthier. The 49ers have designated defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw to return from injured reserve, opening his 21-day practice window. Kinlaw has not played since Week Three. He’s coming off a torn ACL last season and went on IR with fluid buildup in his knee. Kinlaw has recorded a pair [more]

  • Psych: Turns Out USPS Will Start to Electrify Its Fleet After All

    The United States Postal Service is being dragged kicking and screaming into an electric vehicle future. It only took a mass public outcry, lawsuits form 16 different states, and an impassioned plea from the president himself to get them there.

  • Richard Sherman hints at Javon Kinlaw return in 49ers-Commanders game

    The red-hot 49ers are only set to get better as key injured players heal up -- one of whom is defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw.

  • FedEx expected to report Q2 earnings after Tuesday’s closing bell

    Yahoo Finance Live co-host Pras Subramanian checks out FedEx shares ahead of its earnings report due out tomorrow afternoon.

  • Longtime Miami University educator named provost, vice president of academic affairs

    Elizabeth Mullenix was the College of Creative Arts dean before she moved to an interim provost position in July.

  • Patriots’ latest setback emblematic of core identity issue

    New England’s 30-24 loss Sunday to Las Vegas was the latest — and easily most demoralizing — debacle for a team that managed to find a new bottom in a season brimming with lows.

  • Is This The Best Time to Harvest Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI)?

    TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Small Cap Growth Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy outperformed the Russell 2000 Growth Index and returned 3.28% (net), and the index return was 0.24%. Strength in Industrials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, […]

  • Giants waive Tae Crowder

    The Giants waived waived third-year linebacker Tae Crowder on Tuesday, the team announced. His departure makes room for a roster spot for defensive back Landon Collins. Crowder started the first eight games this season before losing his job. He has played only 46 defensive snaps in five games since and was a healthy scratch Sunday. [more]

  • Packers face grueling 3-game stretch run in playoff bid

    Aaron Rodgers realizes the easy part is over for the Green Bay Packers as they try to continue their improbable path from a 4-8 hole to a playoff berth. Green Bay (6-8) maintained its postseason hopes by producing back-to-back victories over the Chicago Bears (3-11) and Los Angeles Rams (4-10). The Packers’ final three opponents are all .500 or better.

  • Trump Risks Ban From Elected Office With Insurrection Evidence

    (Bloomberg) -- A special House committee’s vote to refer former President Donald Trump for potential criminal charges in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol brings fresh attention to a Constitutional ban on insurrectionists holding office.Most Read from BloombergMusk Is Looking for a New Twitter CEO After Losing PollAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersRussian Gas Flows to Europe Unaffect

  • Poole scores career-high 43, Warriors win 1st without Curry

    Jordan Poole scored a career-high 43 points, Klay Thompson had 17 and the Golden State Warriors won for the first time in five tries this season without the injured Stephen Curry, beating the Toronto Raptors 126-110 on Sunday night. Draymond Green returned after sitting out Friday’s loss at Philadelphia because of a sore right quadriceps and finished with 17 points and nine rebounds in 37 minutes as Golden State snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 3-14 on the road. “Everybody needs to step up when one of our leaders goes down,” Poole said.

  • 12 Most Advanced Countries in Asia

    In this article, we talk about the 12 most advanced countries in Asia. You can skip our detailed analysis of development on the Asian continent and go directly to 5 Most Advanced Countries in Asia. Asian Century The 21st century is exceedingly regarded as the Asian century, primarily due to the overall slowing economic growth […]

  • Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings: Defenses

    Check out how the defenses stack up in our Week 16 fantasy rankings.

  • Ben Skowronek, Brian Allen out for season with calf injuries

    Sean McVay said both Brian Allen and Ben Skowronek are out for the year with calf injuries.

  • Lopetegui makes winning start as Wolves boss in League Cup

    Julen Lopetegui made a winning start as Wolves manager after late goals from substitutes Raul Jimenez and Rayan Ait-Nouri secured a 2-0 victory at home to Gillingham in the English League Cup fourth round on Tuesday.

  • Chiefs sign preseason standout TE Matt Bushman to practice squad

    After LB Elijah Lee was poached by the #Bears, the #Chiefs signed preseason standout TE Matt Bushman to the practice squad.

  • No, 49ers rookies didn't have to pay a $300k dinner bill

    The Rookie Dinner is real, but this exorbitant tab was just a joke.

  • Zach Wilson to start for Jets again after Mike White ruled out with rib injury

    White missed Week 14 with a rib injury.

  • Matt LaFleur on kneeldown at 1-yard line: “There’s a way you handle winning in this league”

    Leading 24-12 with 1:39 left, the Packers had first-and-goal at the Rams’ 1-yard line on Monday night, and they decided to kneel down three times to end the game, rather than score another touchdown. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said that’s what he’ll always do in that situation. “I didn’t think about that. I just think [more]

  • Penalty on Terry McLaurin is a very bad look for the NFL

    As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football. I’ve generally believed that, [more]