49ers roster moves: DL Hassan Ridgeway to IR, CB Janoris Jenkins, WR Willie Snead IV elevated

The 49ers on Thursday announced a few roster moves before their matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

San Francisco placed defensive lineman Hassan Ridgeway on IR, and promoted DL Akeem Spence to the active roster to take his place. Cornerback Janoris Jenkins and wide receiver Willie Snead IV were both elevated for Thursday’s game.

Ridgeway suffered a pec injury against Miami in Week 13 and was expected to miss several weeks. Chances are his placement on IR will end his season since the 49ers’ final two IR return slots are expected to go to DL Javon Kinlaw and running back Elijah Mitchell.

Spence rejoined the 49ers’ practice squad shortly after he was released from the active roster ahead of the bye week. This will be his second stint on the active roster this season. He played in five games and recorded six tackles. Spence will give San Francisco some depth along the interior.

Jenkins will be making his debut for the 2022 season. The 10-year veteran started 13 games for the Titans last year and went unsigned this offseason. In 142 games with 138 starts, Jenkins has 27 interceptions and 124 pass breakups. His elevation could be an indication on the status of CB Ambry Thomas, who’s listed as questionable on the injury report.

Snead has been on the 49ers’ active roster two other times this season and saw action in two games. He didn’t record a stat in 26 offensive snaps. He’ll give some depth at WR with Deebo Samuel out, and he can play special teams as well.

