49ers roster moves: DL Daelin Hayes signed after DL Darryl Johnson placed on IR

The 49ers on Friday made a couple corresponding roster moves. They placed defensive lineman Darryl Johnson on injured reserve, then added veteran DL Daelin Hayes to fill the open roster spot.

Hayes was a fifth-round pick of the Ravens in the 2021 draft, but he played in only one game during his rookie campaign because of an injury, then spent all of last season on IR. He’s yet to record a stat in the NFL, and was released in early May.

The 49ers signed Johnson in early June. His placement on IR means he won’t be able to play for the 49ers this season, though he can ask for his release which would make him an unrestricted free agent if his injury doesn’t end his season.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire