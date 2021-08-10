49ers roster moves: DL, CB added as CB, OL exit

The 49ers on Tuesday made a couple additions to their roster as they continue making tweaks ahead of their preseason opener.

Roster moves midway through camp can happen for a number of reasons. Injuries and the need for bodies sometimes play a role, but other times the team isn’t satisfied with its depth and looks to shake things up.

Here’s what went down in the series of moves announced Tuesday:

Added: DL Shilique Calhoun

Calhoun was a third-round pick by the Raiders in the 2016 draft. The defensive end didn’t start any of the 26 games he played for the Raiders across three seasons. He eventually landed with the Patriots where he earned one start in 25 games during two seasons in New England. For his career he has 2.5 sacks, 2.0 of which came last season. He’ll give the 49ers another body at defensive end while they work through some injuries at that spot.

Added: CB Alexander Myres

Myres entered the NFL in 2019 as an undrafted rookie with the Steelers. His entire tenure in Pittsburgh was spent on their practice squad. He eventually made his way to Detroit late last year. Myres made his NFL debut with the Lions and notched five tackles and a pass breakup.

Waived: CB Mark Fields II

Fields came to San Francisco via waivers this offseason and never climbed his way out of the bottom of the depth chart. Additions of Ambry Thomas and Deommodore Lenoir in the draft made his path to the roster even more steep than it was when he signed.

Waived: OL Isaiah Williams

The 49ers added Williams to their practice squad last season before signing him the a futures contract this offseason. There’ll be a battle for roster spots but he was the odd man out.

