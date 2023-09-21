49ers roster moves: Chris Conley available with Aiyuk questionable originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — The possibility of wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk being available Thursday night took a significant downward turn with the 49ers’ game-day roster moves.

The 49ers elevated veteran wide receiver Chris Conley from the practice squad to be available in the likely event that Aiyuk is ruled out.

All indications are that Aiyuk is expected to be included among the team’s inactive players 90 minutes before kickoff Thursday night against the New York Giants at Levi’s Stadium.

Aiyuk sustained a left shoulder injury in the 49ers’ Week 2 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. The club listed him as questionable for the game in its final status report before facing the Giants in Week 3.

The wide receiver has turned into quarterback Brock Purdy’s favorite target. He was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week after catching eight passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns in the season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Conley is available to face the Giants, along with the team’s healthy wide receivers: Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings, Ronnie Bell and Ray-Ray McCloud.

The 49ers also made moves to have two additional cornerbacks available for the game with Ambry Thomas (knee) also listed as questionable.

The 49ers promoted cornerback Tre Swilling from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and, along with Conley, elevated cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles from the practice squad.

To make room on the active roster for Swilling, the 49ers released veteran cornerback Anthony Brown, whom the club signed on Tuesday.

Brown becomes a free agent and could be re-signed by the 49ers in the coming days.

Conley is in his ninth NFL season. He has spent time with Kansas City, Jacksonville, Houston and Tennessee.

He has appeared in 109 games with 63 starts. Conley has 217 career receptions for 2,853 yards and 15 touchdowns.

