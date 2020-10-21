49ers roster moves: CB Parnell Motley added, OL Ben Garland placed on IR

The 49ers on Tuesday made a trio of roster moves prior to the start of their Week 7 practices. Cornerback Parnell Motley was added to the roster. Center Ben Garland was placed on Injured Reserve with a calf injury and tight end Daniel Helm was waived.

San Francisco claimed Motley off waivers from the Buccaneers prior to Week 6. He was an undrafted rookie out of Oklahoma who saw action in two games for Tampa Bay as a special teams player. He cleared COVID-19 protocol and was allowed to officially join the 53-man roster.

Garland hurt his calf near the end of the 49ers’ Week 6 win over the Rams. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Monday indicated Garland’s injury would land him on IR. The club made that move official and he’ll be out at least three weeks.

Helm was added after Jordan Reed went down with a knee injury, but only saw action in one game. That could be an indication the club intends to get Reed back soon, or it may mean another roster move is coming with a spot now open.