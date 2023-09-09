49ers roster moves: Bosa, Moody good to go vs. Steelers

Nick Bosa will be in uniform for the 49ers’ season opener on Sunday.

And so will rookie kicker Jake Moody.

The 49ers on Saturday officially activated Bosa so he can be available for the Week 1 game Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 49ers also waived kicker Matthew Wright from the practice squad and re-signed defensive lineman Austin Bryant to the practice squad.

Wright was signed this week as an insurance policy in case Moody was unable to play due to a quadriceps injury.

The 49ers released Bryant from the 53-man roster on Friday in order to make room for Bosa, who officially signed a five-year, $170 million contract extension earlier in the day.

