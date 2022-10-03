49ers roster moves: 2 WRs, RB elevated for game vs. Rams

With injuries hitting their roster hard, the 49ers made a handful of additions via their practice squad ahead of Monday night’s game against the Rams. They also placed linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair on injured reserve with a knee injury.

San Francisco announced wide receivers Willie Snead IV and Malik Turner, along with running back Tevin Coleman were all elevated from the practice squad. It’ll be standard elevations for Coleman and Turner, they’ll revert back to the practice squad after the game.

Snead was officially added to the roster to replace the spot vacated by Al-Shaair going to IR. The LB is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, so Snead will give the 49ers some WR depth in the meantime. He could play a role Monday with rookie Danny Gray sidelined by a hip injury.

Turner will provide special teams assistance thanks to a slew of injuries thinning out their special teams contributors.

Coleman could actually see some real action on offense depending on how head coach Kyle Shanahan feels about the readiness of veteran RB Marlon Mack and undrafted rookie Jordan Mason. Jeff Wilson Jr. shouldered a brunt of the running back load in Week 3 with Mason earning one carry. Mack didn’t make an appearance. WR Deebo Samuel will also contribute in the run game.

