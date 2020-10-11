49ers roster moves: 2 players go on IR, WR Kevin White among 3 activated

The 49ers on Saturday made a few roster moves in preparation for Sunday’s showdown with the Miami Dolphins. They officially placed Ezekiel Ansah and K’Waun Williams on Injured Reserve and added three players to their game day roster, including two cornerbacks and a wide receiver.

Ansah will go on IR for the season with a torn biceps he suffered vs. the Eagles. Williams should only have a short-term stay on the injured list. He sprained his knee vs. Philadelphia and will be out a minimum of three weeks. San Francisco opens a roster spot by adding him to IR.

Cornerback Jamar Taylor will play the nickel corner spot with Williams out. He was flexed from the practice squad last week, but this week he was promoted to the 53-man roster. He saw action late last week when Williams left with his injury. Against the Dolphins he figures to get plenty of work in the slot as the primary nickel back.

The 49ers flexed two players off their practice squad to the active roster. Cornerback Brian Allen will provide some much-needed depth in a depleted 49ers secondary. He’s been with the club’s practice squad since the middle of September. The other addition for game day is former Bears first-round pick Kevin White. White has been with the club since training camp and gives them a player to hold Deebo Samuel’s roster spot if Samuel can’t suit up. He’s questionable with an illness, although he successfully passed through the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.

If Samuel is healthy and playing it’s hard to imagine White suits up, unless San Francisco plans on one of Dante Pettis or Trent Taylor not playing. They both had limited practices Wednesday before full sessions Thursday and Friday.

Expect the 49ers to continue making pre-game tweaks like this while they continue to navigate their injury woes.