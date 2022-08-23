49ers roster moves: 2 placed on injured lists, 3 let go

The 49ers on Tuesday made their roster moves to get to the required 80-player threshold heading into the final preseason contest. Tuesday was also the deadline to move players from the active/PUP and active/NFI to the reserve versions of those lists. Those moves take the player off the roster and put them on a reserve list heading into the regular season.

With two players moved to injured lists the 49ers also had to let go of three players. Final cuts to get down to 53 players will be Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Here’s each move that got the 49ers to the 80-man roster.

CB Jason Verrett

Verrett was placed on the reserve/PUP list while he recovers from a torn ACL he suffered in Week 1 last season. He went on the active/PUP list at the start of camp, and now he’ll be removed from the roster to start the regular season. Verrett will have to miss at least the first four games before he’s eligible to return to the active roster.

DL Kalia Davis

The rookie sixth-round pick from UCF is on the reserve/NFI list after tearing his ACL in October last year. Because his injury happened in college he went on the Non-Football Injury list instead of the Physically Unable to Perform list. The two lists work the same though and he’ll be eligible to return after four weeks, although it wouldn’t be a surprise if he sat the entire season.

TE Tanner Hudson

Hudson is among the players released by the 49ers. He had the game-winning touchdown catch in the preseason opener, but tacked on a bad drop against the Vikings in the second preseason contest. Hudson had a climb to a roster spot if San Francisco was only going to keep three at that position. The 49ers will now carry five TEs into the preseason finale with Tyler Kroft and Troy Fumagalli still contending for jobs with Ross Dwelley and Charlie Woerner behind George Kittle.

OL Sam Schlueter

Schlueter, who was banged up against the Vikings, was waived/injured. The undrafted rookie tackle from the University of Minnesota never had a real shot to make the team. Assuming he clears waivers he would revert to the 49ers’ injured reserve list. He could return on the practice squad if the 49ers liked enough of what they saw from him in camp.

LB Jeremiah Gemmel

The 49ers are deep at linebacker, so the undrafted rookie from North Carolina was waived with so many players needing reps in practice and the preseason finale. Gemmel had a nice pass breakup against the Vikings, but didn’t stand out much otherwise in a talented group that features a handful of other UDFA LBs.

