49ers roster moves: 2 elevated from practice squad, WR Danny Gray not activated

The 49ers on Saturday announced a trio of roster moves ahead of their Week 17 matchup against the Commanders in Washington.

Safety Erik Harris and wide receiver Tay Martin were both elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. WR Danny Gray, who had his 21-day practice window opened to return from IR, was not activated and ruled out. He remains on the injured list.

Harris will provide depth at safety after Ji’Ayir Brown was ruled out with a knee injury. The veteran safety can also contribute on special teams, which he’s already done twice for San Francisco this season as a practice squad elevation.

Martin gives San Francisco help at receiver while Jauan Jennings remains out with a concussion. The second-year undrafted free agent primarily played special teams in two appearances up from the practice squad last season. That’s where he figures to contribute Sunday as well.

