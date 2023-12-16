49ers roster moves: 2 elevated from practice squad for Week 15

The 49ers on Saturday made a couple roster moves for their Week 15 showdown with the Arizona Cardinals.

With injuries at running back and on the defensive line, San Francisco elevated RB Jeremy McNichols and DL T.Y. McGill from the practice squad. Both players will revert to the practice squad after Sunday’s game.

McNichols was up for Week 14 as well with RB Elijah Mitchell battling a knee injury. He’s a special teams contributor and emergency depth piece in the backfield.

McGill could see a significant role on the defensive line with Arik Armstead and Javon Hargrave both ruled out. Last season McGill played in nine games for the 49ers and posted eight tackles with two tackles for loss. He’ll be in the rotation alongside Javon Kinlaw and Kevin Givens.

