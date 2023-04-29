How 49ers roster looks at TE following Cameron Latu pick

The 49ers’ need a tight end was hard to explain. It was a significant need, but they didn’t necessarily have to find a starter. George Kittle is still one of the very best at his position, but after that the depth chart is bleak for San Francisco.

They’ve put some resources into trying to improve the roster spots behind Kittle, but in this year’s draft they finally put real resources into it. With the 101st pick they selected Alabama TE Cameron Latu and added a player who could provide a legitimate No. 2 receiving threat alongside Kittle.

Here’s what the TE depth chart looks like following Day 2 of the draft:

George Kittle

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Kittle isn’t liable to set the receiving yards record for his position anymore, but he is still an elite blocker and last year showed he’s still an elite producer as a receiver.

Cameron Latu

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Latu should be the frontrunner for the TE2 spot going into camp. In either of the last two seasons he produced more than all of the 49ers backup tight ends did over the last two seasons combined. He needs to get more consistent as a blocker, but he can get open and make himself available as a receiver better than any other reserve TE here.

Charlie Woerner

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Woerner has been a really fine blocker, which may wind up earning him snaps over Latu early next year. He’s never developed as a pass catcher though which limits how useful he can be for the 49ers.

Ross Dwelley

(Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

Dwelley is just hanging around. He had his TE2 spot taken by Woerner, and now he may need to fight for a roster spot with Latu in the mix.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire