49ers roster cuts: Tracking the path to 80 players
With two weeks of preseason in the books, the San Francisco 49ers trimmed their roster from 85 to 80 players on Tuesday.
This is the second of three roster cuts, with the big cutdown coming next Tuesday when teams have to get the roster down to their final 53.
Take a look at the players who the 49ers have released, waived or placed on injured reserve:
Released: DL Shilique Calhoun
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Released: CB B.W. Webb
USA Today
Waived: WR River Cracraft
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Waived: OL Corbin Kaufusi
Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Injured reserve: LB Mychal Kendricks
AP Photo/Rich Schultz
