49ers roster cuts: Tracking the path to 80 players

With two weeks of preseason in the books, the San Francisco 49ers trimmed their roster from 85 to 80 players on Tuesday.

This is the second of three roster cuts, with the big cutdown coming next Tuesday when teams have to get the roster down to their final 53.

Take a look at the players who the 49ers have released, waived or placed on injured reserve:

Released: DL Shilique Calhoun

Released: CB B.W. Webb

Waived: WR River Cracraft

Waived: OL Corbin Kaufusi

Injured reserve: LB Mychal Kendricks

