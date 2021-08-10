49ers roster bubble heading into preseason opener

The 49ers’ top-end talent should have them in a spot to at least be competitive for 17 games this year. Their depth is what’s going to wind up separating them from being a good team and a Super Bowl contender though.

We saw the importance of quality depth during their 2019 run, and figuring out that depth will be the single most important aspect of their preseason slate.

While running down our 53-man roster projection, there were a number of names that jumped out as right on the precipice of making the club. There’s an argument to be made that San Francisco’s roster bubble is somewhere around 25 players deep, but these were the ones that really stuck out while putting together a predicted final roster:

QBs Josh Rosen and Nate Sudfeld

Sudfeld appears to have the lead over Rosen in the battle for the third quarterback spot. However, head coach Kyle Shanahan's recent review of Rosen's performance wasn't sterling. Even if Sudfeld is in the lead going into the preseason opener, he's still hanging out with Rosen on the roster bubble.

S Marcell Harris

Technically Harris could be classified as a linebacker since that's where he's worked in camp. Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans had good things to say about Harris in mid-position change, but that's not enough to ensure a roster spot for the 2018 sixth-round pick. He'll need to continue growing into his new role at a rate that makes the club confident he's a viable option at linebacker on top of his special teams duties.

DE Arden Key

The 49ers' depth at defensive end improved dramatically when Dee Ford returned, and it could push Key to the fringe of the roster despite a strong camp from the former Raiders third-round pick. There's plenty of time for Key to prove himself worthy of a roster spot though. A big preseason showing would help his chances.

RB JaMycal Hasty

Hasty is a talented second-year player who joined the 49ers last offseason as an undrafted rookie. Typically he'd be more of a sure thing to make the club, but a crowded backfield after San Francisco spent two draft picks on the position and signed veteran Wayne Gallman makes Hasty's path to the roster a little more difficult. He, Gallman and rookie Elijah Mitchell. could wind up duking it out for a fourth RB spot.

WR Jalen Hurd

Hurd's tumultuous 49ers tenure has continued this offseason as he tries working his way back from an ACL tear that ended his season during last year's training camp. He's getting additional days off and has participated only sparingly in team drills, and in those team drills he hasn't done a ton to stand out. Given that he isn't liable to add much on special teams, Hurd needs a big-time showing in the preseason to carve out a place on the depth chart. One saving grace for Hurd is that there are 12 WRs on the roster, and about nine of them could all fit on the bubble.

OL Shon Coleman

It looked when Justin Skule went down with an ACL tear in OTAs that Coleman would be the frontrunner in camp to win the swing tackle job. Rookie fifth-round pick Jaylon Moore has held up well at that spot though and made Coleman more expendable. Moore could also wind up playing inside, which was the plan when the 49ers drafted him, and open the swing tackle job for Coleman. Either way, after missing each of the last two seasons, Coleman needs a good rest of the preseason to work himself onto the club.

LB James Burgess Jr.

Burgess may wind up duking it out with Harris for the last spot on the LB depth chart. He has some special teams and starting experience in the NFL, but he's not as positionally versatile as Harris and his special teams work has been relatively limited. The 49ers may want a true linebacker holding down that final roster spot though, and Burgess will have a chance to prove his value once the preseason slate starts.

