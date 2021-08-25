49ers roster battle update heading into final week of preseason

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of the 49ers offseason has been the evolution of their roster battles.

Going into training camp it seemed pretty straightforward with a couple players each vying for starting jobs or roster spots at a few positions. Now a month into camp with two preseason games down, the battle at quarterback is heating up, the wide receiver roster battle has changed entirely, and other positions have seen new names enter the fold.

Here’s an update on the roster battles we were watching going into camp now that there’s just one preseason game left:

Quarterback

Head coach Kyle Shanahan has maintained this isn't a competition, but rookie Trey Lance has looked good enough in stretches to at least make things interesting with Jimmy Garoppolo atop the depth chart. The safer play is to start the veteran. Because of that Garoppolo is still the favorite, but Lance's skill set is going to keep the debate going until a starter is named.

Strong safety

This has changed dramatically since the start of the offseason when it looked like Tarvarius Moore would be the frontrunner to start at strong safety. He suffered an Achilles injury though that may sideline him for the year. Jaquiski Tartt is still on the Physically Unable to Perform list with a toe injury, and veteran Tavon Wilson who was running with the starting group missed the second preseason game. Rookie fifth-round pick Talanoa Hufanga has gotten a ton of run with the starting defense in camp and in the preseason, and has worked his way into the starting conversation alongside Wilson.

Cornerback depth

There's not necessarily a battle for a starting cornerback job, but there's certainly some jockeying for positioning on the depth chart behind presumed starters Jason Verrett and Emmanuel Moseley. Rookies Ambry Thomas and Deommodore Lenoir figured to be the contenders for the top reserve job with Dontae Johnson and Davontae Harris also in the mix, but Lenoir has pulled away significantly through two preseason contests. He's allowed only one reception while notching a pass breakup and an interception.

Linebacker depth

It looks like the 49ers have their starters locked in with Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw and Azeez Al-Shaair. After that the roster spots are up in the air. Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and Jonas Griffith have both had nice camps and can contribute on special teams. Undrafted rookies Elijah Sullivan and Justin Hilliard have both acquitted themselves well in the preseason though, and safety-turned-linebacker Marcell Harris offers some positional versatility if he makes the team. This will be an interesting position to keep an eye on as final cuts get made because almost every player vying for a roster spot has a real case to make the club.

Wide receiver

The 49ers went from just trying to find a player who could fill in as the third receiver to having a few players who could realistically take over that role. Trent Sherfield has had a couple splash plays in the preseason, Mohamed Sanu looks like he might've found the Fountain of Youth this offseason, and 2020 seventh-round pick Jauan Jennings is proving to be a potentially valuable offensive piece for San Francisco. It looks like all three players will make the roster and could all fill different roles as the third in three-receiver sets. The battle now may come down to a sixth receiver who fills in as the kick returner. That'll come down to Nsimba Webster and Richie James Jr., and each player's performance in the final preseason game could go a long way toward determining who makes the club.

Right guard

This hasn't gone well for the 49ers just yet. Daniel Brunskill is the favorite to win the job, but he hasn't had a great preseason. Rookie second-round pick Aaron Banks hasn't earned his way into the mix yet and is dealing with a shoulder injury. Second-year lineman Colton McKivitz has gotten some starters reps, as has veteran Tom Compton. The name to watch though is rookie fifth-round pick Jaylon Moore, who's been playing his natural left tackle spot and doing a nice job in camp. His play may earn him reps at right guard where the team expected him to work in when they drafted him. Once Trent Williams returns, it'll be interesting to see whether Moore kicks inside to try and win the starting right guard job that nobody's taken a hold on through the first month of camp.

