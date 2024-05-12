How 49ers rookies Pearsall, Puni both are inspired by their mothers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — Ricky Pearsall and Dominick Puni have more in common than being selected by the 49ers in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Both rookies are inspired by their mothers, who were a pivotal part of their journeys to the NFL.

Pearsall’s mother, Erin, worked three jobs to provide for her four children while earning her real estate license. Puni’s mother Jessica, who also has four children, worked three jobs as a nurse. Incredibly, both mothers still found ways to attend each of their son’s games throughout their college careers.

“That word sacrifice means so much for her, because she was flying out to all my games to make sure I felt love and supported throughout my entire career,” Pearsall told NBC Sports Bay Area. “That means the world to me, but I think that sacrifice goes even deeper.

“She was put in a position where she had to get on her feet. She has four kids. She had to provide for them and she did that. Watching her work three different jobs and finally getting on her feet, going to real estate school and getting her license. It was really cool to see her work really hard and get to the position she is today. It inspires me.”

It wasn’t an easy trek for Erin once Ricky transferred to the University of Florida after spending his first three college seasons at Arizona State in their hometown of Phoenix, Arizona. Still, Erin made time and effort to see all of Ricky’s games, no matter the venue.

Puni’s mother Jessica, didn’t have to travel quite as far from the family’s hometown in St. Charles, Mo., to Central Missouri and the University of Kansas where Dominick spent his final two college seasons, but met the challenge just the same.

“Two bothers and a sister, so four kids, three jobs as a nurse so it’s not an easy job,” Puni told NBC Sports Bay Area. “You don’t realize it was a kid, but the more you grow up, you realize how hard she actually worked. It makes me a little emotional. Just the fact that she sacrificed so much, anything I can give back to her I’m going to try to do that.”

Of course, it’s not just attending games for Erin and Jessica, it’s supporting their sons in every way possible. The emotions of both Ricky and Dominick were evident when recalling the selflessness of their mothers.

“Anytime I’m going through any type of stress, or problems, I always call my mom for anything,” Dominick said. “The fact that she’s always there for me is amazing.”

Dominick shared that rookie minicamp would prevent him from celebrating Mother’s Day with Jessica in person, but the third-round pick will be making up for it as soon as he can.

