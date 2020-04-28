49ers rookies Javon Kinlaw, Brandon Aiyuk get desired uniform number

The 49ers' No. 11 uniform finally has found a new home after a few players made it obvious they were on the hunt. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk will now wear it after it was announced which numbers will be worn by the rookie draft class.

DT Javon Kinlaw: 99

WR Brandon Aiyuk: 11

OL Colton McKivitz: 68

TE Charlie Woerner: 89

WR Jauan Jennings: 81











Aiyuk somewhat made the announcement on Monday when he posted on Instagram a Photoshop of him in red and gold donning the numbers.

It was available after the 49ers traded veteran Marquise Goodwin to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday.

The digits were also being eyed by Kendrick Bourne who sported the numbers at Eastern Washington.

Perhaps it goes to whoever Photoshops first.



Rookie defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw will be sporting No. 99. It had originally belonged to DeForest Buckner before he was traded to the Indianapolis Colts last month. He also posted a photo sporting the new 49ers garb.





This was a bit more personal as Kinlaw said he's been watching Buckner since he was coming out of college.

"I feel like once I can get that type of coaching, I can probably be somebody like him," Kinlaw said.

It appears almost everyone got what they wanted.

