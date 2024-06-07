49ers rookie WR Jacob Cowing earning big praise already

Jacob Cowing was one of the smallest players in the 2024 NFL Draft class. The 5-foot-8, 168-pound wide receiver from Arizona is quickly showing that his size, or lack thereof, is as much of an asset as a knock.

Cowing fell to the fourth round in part because of his tiny stature. Even though he posted big production at UTEP and then Arizona, scouts worried about his ability to handle the bigger/stronger NFL.

The 49ers took a chance on Cowing at the end of the fourth round in April. He’s already earning a lot of praise from San Francisco media for his quickness and ability to get wide open and make plays. ESPN analyst Louis Riddick also chimed in with high praise for the diminutive dynamo.

“They drafted a guy in the 4th round who no one is talking about right now,” Riddick said. “This guy is just lightning in a bottle. He’s another guy who can work the interior of the field, between numbers, with blazing speed, great separation, great hands, and run after the catch.”

It’s still very early, but Cowing is off to a great start.

