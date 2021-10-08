49ers rookie Trey Lance will make first NFL start Sunday vs. Cardinals

While this was the direction many saw coming, the 49ers have officially announced that rookie quarterback Trey Lance will make his first career NFL start Sunday against the Cardinals.

Starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who suffered a calf injury in the first half of last week’s loss to the Seahawks, didn’t practice all week.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday would be key in determining whether Garoppolo would possibly be able to suit up. While he tried to practice Friday, he ultimately wasn’t able to go, paving the way for Lance to make his official debut.

In relief of an injured Garoppolo last week, Lance completed 9-of-18 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns in the second half against the Seahawks. Lance added seven carries for 41 yards.

As announced by Kyle Shanahan, Trey Lance will make his first career start on Sunday.

Lance took all of the first-team reps this week in practice, where there will be a gameplan tailored to his skillset against a very talented Cardinals team looking to remain undefeated.

In other injury news, tight end George Kittle has been battling a calf injury for the last two weeks. While he was able to play through it last week, he didn’t practice this week and has been ruled doubtful against Arizona.