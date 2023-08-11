49ers rookie TE says George Kittle has been a ‘tremendous help’ in training camp

I was at Alabama for five years, I’ve been here for about less than five months. It’s coming faster for me now that I understand the game of football as a tight end. Getting coached by Coach Fleury — very good coach. Got guys like George Kittle, Ross Dwelley, Charlie Woerner, Troy [Fumagalli] — guys that are just vets that can help me along the way — understand the game. How to play in different scenarios that they’ve been in on every play. So, I’m just trying to slow the game down for myself.

He’s [Kittle] been a tremendous help — just by vision of the game. What he sees on the field and how he translates it into the film room so I can understand it. That’s what I mean when I think too much. I’m just trying to do a lot of different stuff that I’m just getting thrown at me, and I’m just trying to be perfect. It’s one day at a time. We are going to work through it and get better every day.