49ers rookie RB Elijah Mitchell a secret superstar in Week 1

The 49ers’ backfield had a tumultuous first week with third-round pick Trey Sermon sitting as a healthy scratch, and starter Raheem Mostert getting hurt on his second carry of the game. Emerging from the chaos was rookie sixth-round pick Elijah Mitchell, who landed on Doug Farrar’s list of Week 1 secret superstars at the Touchdown Wire.

While Mitchell’s late-round draft status might’ve helped keep a veil over the former Louisiana-Lafayette running back, his lack of production in the preseason played a role as well. With Sermon inactive and Mostert out with a knee injury, all signs pointed to second-year undrafted free agent JaMycal Hasty getting a lion’s share of the workload after he earned most of the preseason work while Mitchell played only in the finale because of a hip injury.

Mitchell took full advantage of his opportunity and posted 104 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. While it’s easy to point to head coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense as the reason for Mitchell’s success, Farrar pointed to a stat that shows more big games could be coming for the rookie.

Mitchell was by far the most productive rookie running back in Week 1, gaining 104 yards and scoring a touchdown on just 19 carries. Denver’s Javonte Williams and Pittsburgh’s Najee Harris tied for second among rookie backs with 45 yards, while Mitchell had 73 yards after contact. Not bad at all.

The 49ers we’re able to keep Mitchell a secret going into the season opener, but a big first game and more work ahead with Mostert out at least eight weeks means he could easily become the next out-of-nowhere star of the 49ers run game.