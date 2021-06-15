49ers rookie QB Trey Lance, Mohamed Sanu working out together

Watch 49ers rookie QB Lance, WR Sanu working out together originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Though 49ers players don't need to be back on the field until late July for training camp in Santa Clara after coach Kyle Shanahan ended San Francisco's offseason program on June 9, rookie quarterback Trey Lance and veteran receiver Mohamed Sanu are wasting no time staying sharp.

The No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft is throwing routes to Sanu ahead of training camp, and it's clear the veteran receiver has taken the rookie QB under his wing.

Mohamed Sanu has truly taken his veteran leadership role to another level as he’s taken Trey Lance under his wing 🙌🏼 #49ers || #FTTB

🎥: @Quincy_Avery || @foot_moe || @Mo_12_Sanu pic.twitter.com/XiuiK9LaQD — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers_) June 15, 2021

From coaches to star tight end George Kittle, Lance continues to impress the 49ers.

Story continues

“We’re all very excited and fired up about where Trey is in terms of being coachable, wanting to be coached, his expectation for himself,” offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel recently said.

While the starting quarterback job still seems to be Jimmy Garoppolo's to lose, Lance clearly is opening plenty of eyes. The 49ers know the sky is the limit, and they could have a special young signal-caller on their hands.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast