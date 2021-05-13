49ers rookie QB Trey Lance catches heat for wearing Dodgers hat

49ers rookie Lance catches heat for wearing Dodgers hat originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Let's make this short and sweet: Wear whatever hat you want, wherever you want, whenever you want.

In a PSA to support Santa Clara University women's soccer, 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance congratulated the team on their big win over Clemson and sent them a message of support for their big game against UNC. But Lance was wearing a brown Los Angeles Dodgers hat while doing so.

Unsurprisingly, the comment section wasn't kind to the 21-year-old.

Lance, who the 49ers took with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, is from Marshall, Minn. The only previous connection he has to the Bay is the fact that his father, Carlton, spent two weeks with the 49ers during their 1994 training camp.

What should be seen only as a message for support to the Santa Clara women's soccer team quickly has turned into the worst of sports fandom.

So to Trey, and anybody else for that matter, wear what you want. Truth be told, it's a pretty clean cap.

There, I said it.

