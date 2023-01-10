How 49ers rookie QB Brock Purdy can continue his miracle season in the playoffs

Brock Purdy, also known as “Mr. Irrelevant,” was the very last pick in the 2022 NFL draft. He started the season as a third-string quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, but this weekend, he has a chance to win a playoff game.

Since becoming a starter in week 14, Purdy has been playing better than expected. He’s 5-0 and sitting first in the league in: passer rating (119.0), passing touchdowns (11), passing touchdowns per attempt (8.9%), and passing yards per attempt (8.85).

The first team Purdy gets to face off against in the playoff is a Seahawks team that he is already familiar with; as he beat them 21 to 13 back in Week 15.

Let’s dive into the film and see if the San Francisco 49ers offense has changed since their last matchup; and how Purdy is going to lead the 49ers offense to a win in this weekend’s wild-card round.

Riding the George Kittle wave.

The last time the 49ers faced off against the Seahawks, their offense went up 21-6 before entering the fourth quarter.

Purdy ended the game going 17-for-26 for 217 yards, two touchdowns and a 117.0 passer rating. In the first quarter, Purdy went 9-for-9 for 73 yards, and he was able to get Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle involved through the air early:

McCaffrey: 5-for-5 for 32 yards

Kittle: 2-for-2 for 30 yards and 1 TD

On Kittle’s touchdown pass, the 49ers drew up a double fake to open up the middle of the field.

Purdy went a perfect 5-for-5 driving 66 yards downfield and then placed an incredible ball to Kittle in the back of the end zone to put the 49ers ahead by a touchdown.

In their upcoming playoff game against the Seahawks, expect a similar game plan to get Kittle involved. The Seahawks defense ranks 27th in defensive DVOA vs. tight ends (17.1%), giving up 66 yards per game, per Football Outsiders.

Play-action with Christian McCaffrey.

Over these last five weeks, McCaffrey has been one of the staples of this 49ers offense. He’s scored in every single game that Purdy has been a starter. He has two receiving touchdowns, four rushing touchdowns, and three games of 100+ rushing yards.

McCaffrey is involved in all aspects of the passing game; from lining up out-wide, to getting the ball in the flat during checkdowns, and running wheel routes out of the backfield.

In Week 15, in order to prevent the 49ers receivers from winning one-on-one matchups, the Seahawks were running a lot of zone defenses. One way the 49ers found the open spaces between the zones was attacking three levels of the defense to one side of the field, where only two defensive backs were in coverage.

Since Week 13, McCaffrey has caught 12 of 16 passes for 143 yards against linebackers.

This game against the Seahawks will be no different. The Seahawks are 30th in defensive DVOA vs. receiving running backs, giving up 44.6 yards per game. On the ground, it’s just as bad, they give up the 3rd most yards per game, 150.2, and total rush yards with 2,554 yards, per ESPN.

The 49ers should rely heavily on McCaffrey in all aspects of the offense.

When using play-action in the passing game, Purdy has the 10th most yards over the last five weeks, with 307. He’s shown fluid hips when rolling out of the pocket, which is where he’s thrown some of his best passes.

Purdy's potential dominance.

Even with the 49ers riding a 10-game win streak, a lot of credit should be given to their third-string quarterback. Purdy has shut down any doubters over these past five games as he’s impressed the league with his incredible poise, ball placement, and just an overall solid connection with his receivers.

Kittle was recently asked about the key aspects of Purdy’s game that allows him to succeed, “He’s super smart with the football. He doesn’t turn the ball over. He’s got super quick, gets out of a lot of rushes. And, like I said, he keeps his eyes up on every single play. He’s always ready to deliver …”

Purdy has also put Kittle with incredible company as he became the first 49er tight end (since 1970) to register two or more touchdown receptions in back-to-back games. He’s also been the first player in the franchise to do it since Terrell Owens.

Fred Warner also isn’t surprised on how well Purdy is playing, “People keep asking me, man, are you surprised by what Purdy is doing and all these other things, and I’m really not. I feel like he’s doing exactly what [head coach] Kyle [Shanahan] and the offense is asking of him. And it’s amazing that a rookie is able to come in with such poise and confidence and lead that group.”

Purdy is the second quarterback in history to log at least two touchdown passes in six straight games (the other was Justin Herbert in 2020). He’s the third quarterback to throw for 11 touchdowns in his first five games, following the footsteps of Dan Marino. He’s also the third rookie quarterback in NFL history to go 5-0 in his first five starts.

Expect Purdy to have no problems taking the driver’s seat in his first playoff game against the Seahawks. I have no problem predicting that the biggest opponent the 49ers should face will be the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game.

“That’s obviously the main goal,” Purdy said of a Super Bowl title. “It’s been the goal really since these guys played last year before all the rookies and everyone got here. That’s the main focus and goal.”

