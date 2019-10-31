49ers rookie Nick Bosa wins two NFL awards for outstanding October

The awards keep rolling in for 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, whom the league announced Thursday as the winner of the NFC Defensive Player of the Month and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month awards for October.

In his four games in October, Bosa recorded 16 tackles, six sacks, nine tackles for loss and an interception. He has another chance to add to his October ledger Thursday night when the 49ers take on the Arizona Cardinals.

"I think since the first day he's gotten here he hasn't changed," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. "No matter how everyone looks at him or how he plays or if he's hurt or not, he's always very even-keeled.

"I think people like that are very impressive. He's just very confident himself. The more he plays, the better he'll get, as long as he can stay healthy. He's a special player. Definitely hasn't arrived, yet. He has a lot more to go, but he's been playing extremely well."

Bosa, the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, had three sacks and an interception in the 49ers' 51-13 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. His 46-yard interception return was the longest return for a defensive lineman since Bruce Irvin had a 49-yard return in 2014. On Wednesday, he was recognized as NFC Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this month.

